Skip to Content
Top Stories

San Marcos is seeking new athletic director

SanMarcosLogoPNG1
Aaron Solis is leaving the position at the end of this school year.
By
New
Published 3:50 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos High School will have a change in leadership in athletics after Aaron Solis announced he is leaving the position at the end of this school year.

Solis, who will remain at the school as a teacher, has been the Royals athletic director since December of 2022. Last year he received the Norm Mackenzie Award for the Northern Area of the Southern Section of CIF by the California State Athletic Director's Association.

Principal Dare Holdren said of Solis, “Coach Solis has been an excellent
steward of our athletic programs and I am grateful for his leadership. He
loves San Marcos and has always served as a positive role model for our
students.”

Applicants can apply on the district website. Applications close on May
17th, 2026.
Prospective candidates are invited to contact Principal Dare Holdren directly with any questions at dholdren@sbunified.org

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.