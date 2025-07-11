Foresters keep sole possession of first place in CCL with thrilling win over Oaks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In a game loaded with lead changes, big moments, and late-inning fireworks, the Santa Barbara Foresters clawed their way past the Conejo Oaks with a dramatic 7-6 walk-off win at Eddie Mathews Field. With the victory, the Sters improved to 19-8 and took sole possession of first place in the CCL South.

It was a chess match from the start, with both teams exchanging blows through all nine innings. The Sters drew first blood in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on an error and a bases-loaded

walk to go up 1-0. But Ka’imi Kahalekai ran into some trouble in the third, allowing two runs on a double, wild pitch, and a couple of miscues, flipping the lead in the Oaks’ favor.

Despite the early deficit, the Sters pitching staff kept things competitive. Noah Waldeck was sensational in relief, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out

multiple batters and working around defensive errors. His effort kept Santa Barbara in the game, especially after the Oaks extended their lead to 4-2 in the seventh with a solo shot from Holley and an RBI groundout.

Down but not out, the Foresters struck back. The sixth inning saw a patient and poised rally: three walks, a bases-loaded single, and a pair of sacrifice flies plated three runs to flip the lead once again, 5-2.

But Conejo wasn’t done. In the top of the eighth, with two outs and the runners going on a full count, Oaks catcher West blasted a two-run double off Jaden Barfield to steal back the lead at

6-5. Moments later, the Sters tied it right back up in the bottom half thanks to a double from Becker, a sac bunt from Ryan, and a clutch sac fly from Esquer.

It all came down to the bottom of the ninth.

After a leadoff strikeout, Brenton Clark and Cole Chamberlain drew back-to-back walks. They stole second and third to put the winning run 90 feet away. With one out, Terence Kiel chopped

a grounder to first and chaos ensued. In a perfectly executed delayed steal, Clark got into a rundown, danced around four throws, and dove around the tag to touch the plate and win it for

the Sters in walk-off fashion.



It was a wild finish to a back-and-forth game that saw the Sters showcase their grit, discipline, and signature late-game magic.

Santa Barbara returns to Eddie Mathews Field tomorrow for another key matchup, this time against the MLB Academy Barons. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 PM with live coverage on the Foresters YouTube channel.

(Article courtesy of Santa Barbara Foresters/Oskar Stark)