Rough start dooms SB Foresters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters couldn’t recover from a rocky first two innings on Wednesday night, falling short to the OC Riptide 7-3 at Eddie Mathew’s Field. Despite Settling down on the mound and putting together solid offensive moments in the middle innings, the early damage proved to be too much to overcome.

Starting pitcher Drew Rerick struggled with command out of the gate, issuing six walks and giving up four runs in a wild first inning that featured multiple passed balls and well placed Riptide singles. He was lifted in the second after two more walks and a wild pitch brought in another run. JD Goodcase came in and stopped the hurt, aided by a heads-up double play that caught a runner at home.

Down 5-0 early, ‘Sters began to rally in the third. Terrence Kiel led off with a double, and Brenton Clark followed with a walk. Easton Moomau grounded out to bring Kiel home for the ‘Sters first run, and after Clark’s stolen base and a walk to Sawyer Farr, Cole Chamberlain came through with a big RBI single to bring in another. The Forester’s were hot, but only got the score to 5-2.

OC struck back in the sixth with a two-run double off Elliot Gallegos, stretching their lead to 7-2. Tyler Phenow and Easton Tumis pitched scoreless frames in the seventh through the ninth to keep the Riptide at bay.

Pinch-hitter Caleb Hoover struck out to begin the ninth for the ‘Sters and OC Pitcher Telfer finished things off with a groundout and a final punchout to Zane Becker, handing the Foresters another loss.

The ‘Sters will look to bounce back Friday at Eddie Mathews Field as they host the MLB Academy Barons tomorrow, July 3rd. First pitch at 4:30pm with live coverage on the Foresters YouTube channel.

(Article courtesy of Sami Ogan & Oskar Stark).