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Bishop Diego Volleyball sweeps major CIF-SS Division 5 awards

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Dillan Bennett gets CIF-SS D5 Coach of the Year
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today at 11:11 pm
Published 11:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - More honors for the Bishop Diego High School boys volleyball team that made program history by winning their first ever CIF-Southern Section championship.

Senior Damien Krautmann was named CIF-SS Division 5 Player of the Year while teammates John Michael Flint (senior) and Luke Walters (junior) were All-CIF First Team members.

(The high-flying Krautmann helped Bishop Diego boys volleyball make school history. Entenza Design).

The Cardinals Dillan Bennett was named CIF-SS Division 5 Coach of the Year.

Bishop Diego won a program record 29 matches against just 10 losses. They played in their first State Tournament game as well, winning in round one before losing in the D3 regional semifinal.

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Mike Klan

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