SBHS Hosts 151st Commencement Ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Before they turned their tassels from right to left and tossed their cap into the air at Peabody Stadium more of the Santa Barbara High School Class of 2026 circled the track to get to their graduation seats.

One seated they heard encouraging, emotions and sometimes funny words from their classmates making commencement speeches in both English and Spanish.

Santa Barbara High School is one of the oldest in California and Wednesday marked it 151st graduation ceremony.

Principal Ed Gomez said he usually tells students to put down their phones but during the ceremony he encouraged them to text or message someone who has supported them during all four years of their high school years.

Ryder Merrick texted his mom and dead a selfie. He plans to say more in person.

"I am pretty ecstatic right now, I'm excited to move on and enjoy my life," said Merrick.

Some will continue their studies while others take a gap year.

"I'm feeling super excited, seeing what is next for my future and building from here up," said Melanie Covarrubius," "What is next being successful, healthy, good mental health and just being happy."

Leilani Hurtado said she plans to go to Santa Barbara City College and then work in health care.

"I Want to go to college for radiology" said Hurtado.

Commencement Speaker Rocio Vejar Montor who received the Principal's Award for character and determination will be her family's first generation college student.

"I'm going to e heading off to Cal Poly SLO for general engineering," said Vejar Montor.

They are now alumni Dons, a mascot that stands for Spanish Gentleman.

With diplomas in hand the students like to cheer "Once Don, Always a Don."

Santa Marcos High with 485 graduates and Dos Pueblos High School with 499 graduates held commencement ceremonies at the same time.

Congratulation to all of them.

Your News Channel will have more on SBHS's graduation tonight on the news.