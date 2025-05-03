Skip to Content
Derby Club welcomes Kentucky Derby fans

Derby Club in Ventura draws Kentucky Derby fans
11:09 pm
VENTURA, Calif.-Kentucky Derby fans filled The Derby Room in Ventura.

The room is located at the Derby Club at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

It is popular especially popular during the Triple Crown season..

People have a chance to place bets on all the races.

They watched Sovereignty win on a muddy track, followed close behind by Journalism on Saturday.

Many customers plan to return for the Preakness on May 17, and Belmont Stakes on June 7.

"They need to come and enjoy it because it is fun, "said Derby Club manager Eva Mora, "A lot of my regular customers are here every year, this is my 28th Kentucky Derby."

The Derby Club is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

For more information visit https://www.thederbyroom.com

