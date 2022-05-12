LEGO Ferrari Build and Race attraction now open at LEGOLAND California

CARLSBAD, Calif. - A life-size LEGO Ferrari F40 should provide young builders plenty of inspiration to build their own car to race on several tracks or even digitally.

The LEGO Ferrari Build and Race attraction is now open exclusively at LEGOLAND California and it is included in the price of admission to the park.

Guests can enjoy three zones to this attraction that takes them from the "garage" to the "racetrack."

The Ferrari F40 model used over 358,000 LEGO pieces and weighs more than 3,000 pounds.

After snapping some photos with the racecar and learning about the successful history of Ferrari racing, guests move into the build zone.

After constructing a car, you can race it on three different tracks featuring various obstacles.

The third zone features digital racing.

Cars can be scanned and customized and then raced digitally against others on a LEGO racetrack based on Pista de Fiorano, designed after the track Ferrari uses to test their cars.

For more information about this attraction please visit https://www.legoland.com/california/