Santa Barbara pro surfer Conner Coffin is going for a rare world men’s title for a Californian

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It has been more than 30 years since a California men's surfer won a world championship but Conner Coffin has an opportunity to end that skid in the coming days.

The Santa Barbara pro surfer is part of the top 5 points leaders that will compete in the first-ever one-day 2021 Rip Curl WSL Finals at Lower Trestles in San Clemente.

"A lot of things went my way, said Coffin. "I am super happy to be in the top five and the chance at a world title is really cool."

The contest has a 9-day waiting period that begins on September 9.

The 28-year old Coffin is #4 and will have an uphill climb to claim the championship.

He will have to beat #5 Morgan Cibilic, then knock off third-seed Felipe Toledo, and defeat #2 Italo Ferreira just to advance to the title match.

Gabriel Medina is #1 and is automatically in the best of 3 heats title match.

Despite the challenge Coffin will arrive with a ton of confidence and support.

He has surfed Lower Trestles since he was a kid and he is the only American in the top five so he is expecting a positive vibe at the competition.

"I have been surfing at Trestles since I was a little kid. It is actually where I had my first big win as an amateur, I won the Open Boys at Nationals when I was 12."

The last California male surfer to win a world title was Santa Barbara's Tom Curren in 1990.

Coffin would love to bring the trophy back to Santa Barbara.

"Tom was our last champion so yeah I don't know, we'll see. Hopefully I can have a good day and have a chance, that's all you can ask for right?"