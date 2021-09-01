Former Dons standout Taylor Rochestie writes book about developing a positive mindset

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Whether starring for the Santa Barbara Dons, hitting a game-winner on Senior Night at Washington State or playing professionally overseas for over a decade, Taylor Rochestie has been a positive teammate.

Now Rochestie has written his first book to help readers create a positive mindset that begins at the start of each day.

The book is titled "A New 20/20 Vision: Cultivate Joy, Reprogram Your Mind and Define Life Through an Authentic Lens."

The project started out as simply a love letter to his unborn daughter at the time and grew from there.

"I think we need to wake up with a positive mindset and just attack each day like it's a true, true blessing because that's what it is," said Rochestie.

The point guard graduated Santa Barbara High School in 2004 and after brief stops at Tulane and Texas A&M, he found a home at Washington State where he developed into a standout performer in the Pac-10 at the time.

He has played professionally in over ten countries and is entering his 13th pro season.

At the time of this interview Rochestie was planning on playing in China for the upcoming season.

For more information on his book which came out earlier this year, please visit www.taylorrochestie.com