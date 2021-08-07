USA Women’s Water Polo win third straight Olympic Gold as 805 locals Hauschild, Neushul and Longan celebrate victory

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is more golden in the 805 thanks to first time Olympians Paige Hauschild, Jamie Neushul and Amanda Longan.

They helped the USA Women's Water Polo team capture an unprecedented third straight Olympic Gold Medal.

Team USA dominated Spain 14-5 in the championship game at the Tokyo Games.

Maddie Musselman scored three goals and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves.

Hauschild is a San Marcos High School graduate, Neushul is a Dos Pueblos High School graduate while Longan is an Oaks Christian alum.

All three played on the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.