First-time Olympian Amanda Longan has high praise for SB 805 Water Polo Club

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Although she lived in Moorpark and graduated from Oaks Christian High School, U.S. Women's National Water Polo goalie Amanda Longan spent plenty of time in Santa Barbara going against top notch competition.

She would make the drive up north to train and play for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.

Recently she praised the club saying, "It was amazing, Cathy Neushul and Connor Levoff gave me so many opportunities. They just put a lot of trust behind me and they really helped me really create my craft."

Longan is a first-time Olympian but she is a rising star on Team USA who are favored to capture a third straight gold medal at the upcoming Tokyo Games.

At USC Longan led the Trojans to two National Championships.