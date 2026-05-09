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Dos Pueblos and San Marcos will start CIF-SS Softball playoffs at home

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DP is in Division 3 while the Royals are D5
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Published 7:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Channel League rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos will begin the CIF-Southern Section-Ford Championship softball playoffs at home but in different divisions.

Co-Channel League champion Dos Pueblos will host Crescenta Valley in a first round Division 3 game on Friday, May 15th.

San Marcos is in Division 5 and the Royals are home against Leuzinger on Friday. Santa Clara has a D5 road game at Jurupa Hills.

In Division 4 Channel League co-champion Rio Mesa hosts Segerstrom in a Division 4 first round game on Thursday, May 14th while Oxnard is also home to Poly Pasadena.

Tri-Valley League champion St. Bonaventure is the top-seed in D4 and will host Valencia on Thursday.

In Division 6 first round games on Thursday, Santa Paula is at El Monte.

Channel Islands has a Division 8 road game on Thursday at San Bernardino and Valley Christian Academy plays at Workman.

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