High School Sports

Channel League baseball and softball results

Published 9:38 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Channel League Baseball:

Santa Barbara 2, Pacifica 1

Dos Pueblos 6, Ventura 5

Buena 13, San Marcos 3

Rio Mesa 6, Oxnard 1

Channel League Softball:

Dos Pueblos 10, Ventura 0

San Marcos 16, Buena 6 (5-inning mercy rule)

Rio Mesa 5, Oxnard 1

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

