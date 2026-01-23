Prep scores from soccer, basketball and water polo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

High School Girls Basketball:

Ventura 69, Pacifica 21: Kai Staniland poured in 24 points for the Cougars who are 10-0 in the Channel League.

Dos Pueblos 60, Rio Mesa 49 (2OT): Carly Letendre scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for DP.

San Marcos 52, Oxnard 24: Lily Ruvalcaba had 18 points for the Royals.

Buena 49, Santa Barbara 18: Presley Bosch scored 10 points for Bulldogs.

High School Girls Soccer:

Buena 3, Dos Pueblos 2: Tatiana Padilla scored a goal and had 2 assists for the Bulldogs who lead Channel League at 7-0-4.

San Marcos 1, Rio Mesa 0: Zeina Matni scored for Royals.

Santa Barbara 3, Pacifica 1: Paloma Valenzuela, Sofia Lopez and Lanaya Solis scored goals for the Dons.

Oxnard 1, Ventura 0: Ashley Herrera scored the lone goal of the match.

Laguna Blanca 4, Santa Clara 0: Elle Harris scored 2 goals for the Owls.

Coastal Christian 2, Bishop Diego 1

Thacher 3, St. Bonaventure 2

Grace 3, Cate 1: Scarlett Angel had a hat trick for the Lancers.

High School Boys Soccer:

Pacifica 3, Santa Barbara 0: Francisco Hernandez scored two goals for the Tritons who lead the Channel League at 8-2.

San Marcos 3, Rio Mesa 1: Ricky Olivo scored two goals for the Royals.

Dos Pueblos 3, Buena 3: Owen Ribbens tallied two goals for DP.

Ventura 1, Oxnard 0: Steven Mayorga had the lone goal of the match.

High School Girls Water Polo:

San Marcos 9, Long Beach Wilson 8: Jade Pattison scored 4 goals as the Royals won on the first day of the Elite 8 Tournament in Newport Beach.

Dos Pueblos 19, Rio Mesa 7: 10 different Chargers scored goals led by MacKenzie Beard scoring her first three varsity goals.