Local soccer results for Thursday, January 8
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
High School Boys Soccer:
San Marcos 2, Dos Pueblos 0
(Luis Campos scores on PK in 16th minute. Entenza Design). Yael Solano also scored in the first half for San Marcos who lead the Channel League at 4-1-1.
Ventura 2, Santa Barbara 1
Oxnard 1, Rio Mesa 0
High School Girls Soccer:
Dos Pueblos 2, San Marcos 0
Paige Ferro and Taylor Offner scored as the Chargers improve to 5-1 in the Channel League.
Ventura 1, Santa Barbara 0
Coast Union 3, Bishop Diego 0