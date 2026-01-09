Skip to Content
Local soccer results for Thursday, January 8

Royals move into first place in Channel League
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

High School Boys Soccer:

San Marcos 2, Dos Pueblos 0

(Luis Campos scores on PK in 16th minute. Entenza Design). Yael Solano also scored in the first half for San Marcos who lead the Channel League at 4-1-1.

Ventura 2, Santa Barbara 1

Oxnard 1, Rio Mesa 0

High School Girls Soccer:

Dos Pueblos 2, San Marcos 0

Paige Ferro and Taylor Offner scored as the Chargers improve to 5-1 in the Channel League.

Ventura 1, Santa Barbara 0

Coast Union 3, Bishop Diego 0

Mike Klan

