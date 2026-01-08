San Marcos can’t close out Orange Lutheran on Day 1 of Tournament of Champions; DP beats Agoura

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - San Marcos could not hold a fourth quarter lead and lost 12-11 to Orange Lutheran in a battle of girls water polo powers on Day 1 of the Tournament of Champions.

Sophomore Jade Pattison scored 5 goals and USC-bound Charlotte Raisin added 3 goals as San Marcos led 6-4 at the half and 10-7 after three quarters.

But the Lancers, ranked #5 in the latest MaxPreps.com poll, scored the game-winning goal with under :15 seconds to play to complete the comeback.

In other action Dos Pueblos defeated Agoura 13-6 behind 4 goals from Talia Marshall.

Kyra Jones scored a goal, had 3 assists, 2 field blocks and 1 steal for DP.