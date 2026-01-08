Dons use fast start to cruise to win over Oxnard

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Santa Barbara raced out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter and was never threatened in a 77-52 home win over Oxnard.

Sophomore Brent Sharpton scored 10 of his game-high 16 points in that first quarter to help the Dons move to 5-0 in the Channel League.

Sophomore guard Blake Lee added 11 points for the Dons who improved to 11-7 overall.

D'Aries Garrett scored 15 points for Oxnard who fell to 3-2 in the Channel League.