Dons use fast start to cruise to win over Oxnard

DONS WIN.00_00_20_09.Still002
Brent Sharpton scored 10 first quarter points for the winning Dons
Published 12:01 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Santa Barbara raced out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter and was never threatened in a 77-52 home win over Oxnard.

Sophomore Brent Sharpton scored 10 of his game-high 16 points in that first quarter to help the Dons move to 5-0 in the Channel League.

Sophomore guard Blake Lee added 11 points for the Dons who improved to 11-7 overall.

D'Aries Garrett scored 15 points for Oxnard who fell to 3-2 in the Channel League.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

