Prep hoops results: DP boys edges Capistrano Valley
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -
High School Boys Basketball:
Dos Pueblos 54, Capistrano Valley 52: Wyatt Gardiner scored 25 points with 11 rebounds.
Oxnard 81, Buena 32: D'Aries Garrett scored 19 points
Santa Clara 65, Cate 45
Moorpark 70, Westlake 64: Logan Stotts 25 points
Grace 50, Laguna Blanca 44
Nevada Union 66, Santa Ynez 42 (Morro Bay Tournament)
Central East 68, Santa Ynez 57 (Morro Bay Tournament)
High School Girls Basketball:
Thousand Oaks 59, Arroyo Grande 52
Village Christian 58, Oaks Christian 56