Skip to Content
High School Sports

DP boys finish 8th at CIF-State Cross Country meet, San Marcos girls claim 10th

dp cross 2
Owen Wood
DP placed better in D2 than several higher ranked schools
By
November 29, 2025 11:44 pm
Published 11:34 pm

CLOVIS, Calif. (KEYT). - The Dos Pueblos High School boys cross country team took home an eighth place finish in Division 2 of the CIF-State Meet to wrap up a highly successful season for the Chargers.

DP head coach David Jackson said, "The result marks a significant improvement in speed from last fall and solidifies the Chargers as one of California’s most rapidly ascending programs."

Owen Abbott led the way for DP with a 30th overall finish in a time of 15:26.7.

The San Marcos girls cross country team placed in tenth place highlighted Elsie Tuttle and Sofi Hernandez who finished right next to each other in 62nd and 63rd place overall.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.