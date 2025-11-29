DP boys finish 8th at CIF-State Cross Country meet, San Marcos girls claim 10th

CLOVIS, Calif. (KEYT). - The Dos Pueblos High School boys cross country team took home an eighth place finish in Division 2 of the CIF-State Meet to wrap up a highly successful season for the Chargers.

DP head coach David Jackson said, "The result marks a significant improvement in speed from last fall and solidifies the Chargers as one of California’s most rapidly ascending programs."

Owen Abbott led the way for DP with a 30th overall finish in a time of 15:26.7.

The San Marcos girls cross country team placed in tenth place highlighted Elsie Tuttle and Sofi Hernandez who finished right next to each other in 62nd and 63rd place overall.