Dos Pueblos begins girls water polo season with win over Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Dos Pueblos raced out to a 10-1 halftime lead and cruised to a 15-6 season-opening win over Santa Barbara.

Kyra Jones led a balanced Chargers attack with four goals.

Dev Wigo and Cierra Furneaux each added two goals while seven other DP players each registered one goal.

Sophomore standout goalie Reagan Mack made it difficult on the Dons attack.

Santa Barbara is young but has a talented core of sophomores and freshman so the team should really improve throughout the season with more game experience.

Sophomore star Jules Horton and freshman Violette Bailey each had two goals for Santa Barbara.