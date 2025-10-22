Skip to Content
Nicole Buist wins Channel League singles title while Selby/Jaeger take doubles crown

TENNIS.00_00_22_09.Still001
Buist in the far court wins 6-4, 6-3
Published 12:13 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Down 4-1 in the first set, Santa Barbara High School senior Nicole Buist ripped off five straight games and went on to capture the Channel League Individual Singles title 6-4, 6-3 over Dos Pueblos senior Mel Mayo.

The two players have grown up together playing with and against each other in Southern California tournaments and throughout high school.

(Nicole Buist and Mel Mayo sharing a meal at the age of 6. Courtesy photo).

The San Marcos High School duo of Kate Selby and Tate Jaeger won the Channel League Doubles crown over the Santa Barbara High School team of Lucy Kronberg and Kate Hashbarger 6-1, 6-0.

Buist along with Selby/Jaeger will play next month in the CIF-SS Individual Sectionals.

Santa Barbara

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

