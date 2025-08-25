Skip to Content
Bishop Diego sweeps first Athlete of the Week awards at Santa Barbara Round Table luncheon

Tua Rojas threw 3 TD passes and ran for a TD in season-opening win
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Bishop Diego Cardinals soar into a new school year by sweeping Athlete of the Week honors at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week is senior volleyball player Sophie Otte and the Male Athlete of the Week is senior quarterback Tua Rojas.

Otte led the Cardinals to a rare win over Santa Barbara High School and the Cardinals finished off the week by taking second place in the Silver Division in their own Cardinal Classic tournament.

The Cardinals beat the Dons for the first time since 1975 as Otte had 16 kills, three blocks and three digs in a four-set victory.

Rojas threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in the Cardinals wild 42-40 season-opening win at Lancaster.

He completed 15-of-21 passes for 258 yards.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

