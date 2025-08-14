Chesluk leads San Marcos flag football to win over Westlake

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Rio Chesluk showed off all of her offensive talents as San Marcos cruised by Westlake 31-7 to win their home opener in girls flag football.

(Chesluk scored three touchdowns and threw for another TD, all in the second quarter).

The senior captain Chesluk ran for two touchdowns, threw for a TD and caught a touchdown all in the second quarter to lead the Royals to a 2-0 start to the season.

Early in the second quarter Victoria Aldana optioned the football to Chesluk for a short touchdown run for the first points of the game.

On the Royals next possession Aldana pitched to Chesluk who stopped and threw downfield to freshman Maya Llewellyn who caught the ball in the end zone.

Later in the second quarter on fourth-and-goal inside the one yard-line, Chesluk took the handoff and just got into the end zone to put the Royals up 18-0.

Chesluk capped off her big quarter by catching a short touchdown pass from Aldana with less than 30 seconds left in the first half.

(Aldana directs the Royals offense her passing and running ability. Entenza Design).