San Marcos girls volleyball wins opener in return of Erica Menzel-Downing

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Erica Menzel-Downing was back on the bench for San Marcos High School girls volleyball as the Royals opened the new season with a 3-1 home win over Arroyo Grande.

Downing is beginning her second stint as head coach at her alma mater where she also starred as a player before playing at UCSB.

Charlotte Hastings led the Royals with 11 kills while Cora Loomer added 9 kills as San Marcos beat the Eagles 25-11, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21.

(Hastings hits around the double-block. Entenza Design).

Downing coached the Royals from 2008-2015.

This year's Royals has a 15 player roster, all seniors.

(Cora Loomer has verbally committed to UCLA for beach volleyball).