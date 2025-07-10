Dan Peeters named athletic director at Laguna Blanca

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Laguna Blanca School is proud to announce the appointment of Dan Peeters as its new Athletic Director. A respected leader with more than 20 years of experience in high school athletics, Peeters brings a strong commitment to student-centered sports programming and a demonstrated ability to build inclusive and successful athletic communities.

Peeters most recently served as Athletic Director at Villanova Preparatory School in Ojai, where he managed all aspects of the school’s athletic programs. Prior to that, he led both the high school and middle school athletic departments at La Reina High School in Thousand Oaks. During his five-year tenure, La Reina’s athletic teams achieved multiple league titles in basketball, soccer, swimming, and volleyball, while the middle school program tripled in size.

Peeters began his career in Santa Barbara at Bishop Diego High School, where he served for 15 years as Athletic Director. Overseeing 17 sports, he helped the school achieve an 80% student participation rate and celebrated significant milestones, including a CIF-SS championship in girls basketball—the program’s first since 1978—and the football team’s first-ever CIF-SS and California State Championship titles in 2017.

Beyond his school-based leadership, Peeters has been deeply involved with CIF and league associations, serving as President of the Tri-County Athletic Association (TCAA) from 2014 to 2022. He currently serves as TCAA Vice President and Scheduler. His extensive experience at both the school and league levels uniquely positions him to support Laguna Blanca’s mission of providing an exceptional and accessible athletic experience for every student.

“I’m honored to join the Laguna Blanca community,” said Peeters. “I look forward to working alongside students, coaches, families, and faculty to continue building a vibrant athletic program rooted in Owl pride.”

Peeters officially began his role at Laguna Blanca on July 2, 2025.

(Article courtesy of Laguna Blanca High School).