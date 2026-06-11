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SCAM ALERT: How To Look Out For Courier Scams and Ways to Protect Yourself

Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/18/2025
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 02/18/2025
By
today at 3:43 pm
Published 6:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - In this edition of News Channel On Your Side, we take a look at courier scams, the latest tactic being used by fraudsters, where they will pose as bank clerks, or government and law enforcement reps.

These scammers will call you on the phone, and will try to intimate and scare you by claiming that your money is at-risk, and will try to get you to transfer your money over.

Kristina Perkins, Chief Criminal Investigator for the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's office sat down with your News Channel to explain what you can do to protect yourself.

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Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

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