Vigna wraps up successful high school golf career at State Championship

164303417_img_9469
courtesy photo
Oregon-bound Teddy Vigna wraps up his high school golf career
By
Published 8:56 pm

Pebble Beach, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School senior Teddy Vigna finished tied for 29th at the CIF-State Championship in boys golf.

He shot a 3-over par 74 at Poppy Hills Golf Course which included back-to-back birdies on the ninth and tenth holes.

Vigna will next play golf at the University of Oregon.

Buena senior Brady McHenry tied for 35th place with a 4-over par 75.

He will play golf at Texas Tech.

Jaden Soong of St. Francis High School in La Canada won the State title by two shots with a 9-under par 62.

Stevenson High School located in Pebble Beach won the State team championship at 2-under par, 9 shots better than runner-up De La Salle.

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

