Dos Pueblos cruises into CIF-SS semifinals with lopsided playoff win

GOLETA, Calif. - After two close playoff wins on the road, Dos Pueblos cruised in their home CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinal with an 11-1 win over Trinity Classical Academy of Valencia.

Dos Pueblos will stay at home for Tuesday's semifinal game against Thousand Oaks who beat Woodbridge 6-3.

The Chargers got a strong start from senior pitcher Seth Tedeschi who set the tone by striking out the side in the top of the first inning.

Senior Alexander Hajda got the offense rolling with a towering 2-run home run to left field.

It's his second home run of this postseason.

Tedeschi got out of a jam in the top of the second with some great defense.

With runners on the corners and no outs, Hajda made a nice running catch in foul territory for the first out.

The second out came on a fly ball to left field and when the Knights tried to tag up from third, Charlie Potter fired a strike to catcher Zach Gesswein who tagged out Luke Backes for an inning-ending double play to keep the game 2-0.

DP made it 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Gesswein to plate Stone Saunders.

Shane Grant ripped a run-scoring single in the bottom of the fourth inning to put DP up 4-0 .