Hurley hits 3 home runs to power DP into CIF-SS softball quarterfinals

COLTON, Calif. - Kacey Hurly smashed three home runs including a grand slam to lead Dos Pueblos to a 10-2 CIF-Southern Section Division 4 second round playoff win at Colton.

Hurley belted a 2-run homer in third inning and followed with a grand slam in the fourth inning to put the Chargers up 7-0.

Hurley cleared the fence in left field in the sixth inning for her third home run of the day and seventh RBI.

"It sure was the Kacey Hurley show today," said head coach Mike Gerken. " I'm pretty sure she is the first player in program history to hit 3 home runs in a game. What a display. But really, this was a team effort. We got contributions up and down the line up on both offense and defense. Zella Cassidy had an amazing game with the glove, making play after play, including her second diving catch in as many games. I think this game will stick with the players for some time. I'm proud of the way they've responded to playoff softball."

Kaitlyn Ashby pitched a complete game allowing just 5 hits.

Anastasia Brunner drilled a 2-run homer in the sixth inning for DP as well.

Dos Pueblos will host a quarterfinal game on Wednesday afternoon versus Harvard-Westlake.