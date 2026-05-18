Stephen Chavez of Moorpark convicted of felony incest and giving alcohol to his daughter Monday

MOORPARK, Calif. (KEYT) – Stephen Vincent Chavez pled guilty to felony incest and misdemeanor providing alcohol to a minor after he abused his 18-year-old daughter Makayla in July 2025.

Makayla took her own life in December of last year.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Chavez advanced his scheduled court appearance to plead guilty and he now faces up to three years in state prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for 20 years.

Stephen Chavez being remanded into custody following his guilty plea Monday. Image courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"The DA's office was pleased to see the defendant taken into custody today and will seek the maximum confinement of three years in state prison at sentencing," explained Deputy District Attorney Tessa McCarty. "Makayla placed her trust and well-being in the defendant's care, moving from North Carolina to California to start a new life with him. The defendant violated this trust and shattered the father-daughter relationship in an unimaginable way, conduct for which prison is the only appropriate sentence."

After a day of drinking at a family gathering in July of 2025, Chavez purchased more alcohol for himself and his daughter, who had moved into his Moorpark home, before engaging in intercourse with his biological daughter stated a press release from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office Monday.

The local prosecutor's office shared that it conducted a comprehensive review of the evidence when deciding if Chavez would also be facing a rape charge before ultimately deciding not to pursue such a charge in the prosecution of the incident.

Chavez is scheduled for sentencing on June 23 of this year and following his guilty plea, he was remanded into custody until that sentencing hearing noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.