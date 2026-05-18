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UCSB Launches Bachelor’s Program Inside Corcoran State Prison

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
Updated
today at 12:21 pm
Published 11:07 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - UC Santa Barbara is expanding access to higher education by bringing a new bachelor’s degree program directly into Corcoran State Prison in California’s Central Valley.

Through the initiative, UCSB will offer undergraduate coursework in the humanities to incarcerated students as part of a full four-year degree pathway. The program is designed to run over six academic quarters and will combine remote teaching with occasional in-person instruction from university faculty.

University leaders report the goal is to broaden educational opportunity behind bars and give students tools to continue their studies and prepare for life after incarceration.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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