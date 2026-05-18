Fire teams battling 184-acre vegetation fire in Simi Valley Monday; Evacuations Orders in effect

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are on the scene of a 184-acre vegetation fire south of Simi Valley that has triggered evacuation orders and warnings in the surrounding areas Monday.

An information hotline has been set up for those with questions at 805-465-6650 shared the Ventura County Emergency Information website.

The fast-moving brush fire started the morning of May 18, near Sandy Drive, threatening multiple nearby structures detailed the County of Ventura.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park at 505 Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley. That location is shown in the image below as the green circle with the letters "TEP" inside, northeast of the current fire boundary.

All current evacuation orders and warnings are detailed below. The red areas in the image above are under current evacuation orders and the blue areas in the image above are under evacuation warnings.

Evacuation Orders

Simi Valley 32

Simi Valley 33

Simi Valley 34

Simi Valley 35

Evacuation Warnings

Simi Valley 31

TOAKS 6

TOAKS 7

For the latest information, visit the Ventura County Sheriff's Emergency Services Incident Dashboard.

Two animal shelters have been set up as part of the fire response as well.

The small animal shelter has been opened at the Simi Valley Animal Shelter at 670 Los Angeles Avenue in Simi Valley and a large animal shelter, for horses and livestock, has been set up at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 Harbor Boulevard in Ventura.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, 200 firefighters are on the scene with three air tankers and six helicopters providing aerial suppression.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.