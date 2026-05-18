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Ventura County

Camarillo motorcyclist suffers major injuries after Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 101

KEYT
By
New
today at 1:30 pm
Published 1:39 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Camarillo had major injuries after a collision with a Subaru Outback on southbound Highway 101 Saturday afternoon.

On May 16, around 3:18 p.m., dispatchers began receiving calls about a motorcycle-involved collision on southbound Highway 101, north of Victoria Avenue stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) Monday.

Arriving units found a 60-year-old Camarillo man with major injuries and that good Samaritans had provided emergency medical aid to the injured man at the scene noted the CHP.

The Camarillo motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center for further medical treatment shared the CHP.

According to the CHP, an investigation revealed that the 60-year-old was riding a black and red Harley Davidson Dyna Super Glide southbound on Highway 101, north of Victoria Avenue when he crashed into the rear of a Subaru Outback.

The collision ejected the rider and he sustained major injuries detailed the CHP.

Drugs nor alcohol are currently suspected as being a factor in the crash, but any witnesses are asked to contact the CHP Ventura Area Office at 805-662-2640 with any additional information.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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