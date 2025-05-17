Skip to Content
Dons fall in 5-set CIF-SS Division 4 final to Sage Hill

Dons come up just short in D4 title quest
By
today at 9:35 pm
Published 9:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Dons went the distance but they could not quite reach the top of the mountain.

The Dons boys volleyball team lost in five sets to Sage Hill in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 championship match (25-15, 13-25, 25-18, 20-25, 8-15).

Santa Barbara won two of the first three sets but the visiting Lightning rallied back to make it back-to-back CIF-SS titles as they won last year in D5.

The Dons offensive attack was led by Hayes Costner and Benicio Duarte who each had 12 kills.

(Hayes Costner blasts one of his 12 kills. Entenza Design).

(Benicio Duarte ended the match with 12 kills. Entenza Design).

"I am proud of our guys. We did not look this good at the start of the season, they're a good team, but we battled well," said Dons senior Jack Goligski, "Just not the outcome we wanted."

Hayes Costner appreciated the fans cheering them on in the stands.

"We were just hyped up, we wanted to win so bad. We all did pretty good we just couldn't get it done today" "it was an exciting game today, loved to see everyone in the crowd..it was cool…it was really cool," said Hayes Costner.

Santa Barbara will find out on Sunday if they will play in the State Regional Tournament.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

