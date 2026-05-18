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Ventura County

Passenger airlifted and driver arrested after head-on collision on State Route 1 Saturday afternoon

KEYT
By
today at 1:46 pm
Published 1:58 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 44-year-old passenger suffered major injuries and a 45-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a head-on collision on southbound State Route 1 Saturday afternoon.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries and the injured passenger, a 44-year-old Oxnard man, was airlifted to Los Robles Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment shared the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) in a press release Monday.

An initial investigation showed that a 45-year-old Oxnard man was northbound on State Route 1, north of Mugu Rock, in a black Honda Accord with a 44-year-old man from Oxnard in the front passenger seat when the driver of the Honda allowed the vehicle to cross into the southbound lanes detailed the CHP.

A 44-year-old Camarillo man was driving a gray Tesla Model-Y southbound on State Route 1 when the right side of the northbound Honda crashed into the front of the Tesla explained the CHP.

A DUI investigation was conducted at the scene and the 45-year-old driver of the Honda was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence before being transported to St. Johns Hospital for treatment of minor injuries noted the CHP.

The driver of the Tesla suffered minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene added the CHP.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the CHP Ventura Area Office at 805-662-2640.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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