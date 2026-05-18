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Santa Barbara - South County

Evacuations in progress at San Clemente Villages after gas line severed near El Colegio Road and Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista Monday

KEYT
By
today at 2:05 pm
Published 2:10 pm

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) – Graduate student housing along El Colegio Road are being evacuated after a nearby gas line was severed near the intersection of El Colegio and Camino Pescadero Monday.

According to the UC Santa Barbara Police Department, the evacuations include the San Clemente Villages.

Fire crews with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department are on the scene helping people exit nearby buildings and monitoring the situation.

A utility response is on the way to the scene added the fire agency.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

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Andrew Gillies

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