DP boys lacrosse advances to CIF championship game after dominating Oaks Christian in semifinal

GOLETA, Calif.- Dos Pueblos High School boys lacrosse erased last year's semifinal nightmare and now the Chargers will try to complete a perfect season by winning a CIF title.

DP overwhelmed Oaks Christian 13-4 in a home CIF-Southern Section Division 2 semifinal.

Last year the Chargers let a late lead slip away in a semifinal heartbreaking loss to Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks.

DP wasn't going to let that happen here in 2025 as they improved to 21-0 on the season.

After trailing Oaks Christian early 2-0, the Chargers finished the first quarter with five consecutive goals to lead 5-2.

Orion Prewarski, Koa Birchim, Jack Finneran, Chase Carlson and Gus Miller all had first quarter goals.

(Jack Finneran gave DP the lead for good at 3-2 with a rebound goal in the first quarter. Entenza Design).

The onslaught continued in the second quarter with Dan Finneran leading the offense and goalie Danny Perez shutting down the Lions as DP led 9-3 at the half.

Dan Finneran had 3 goals in the game for DP while twin Jack Finneran added 2 goals and 4 assists.

(Dan Finneran puts DP up 6-3 early in the second quarter. Entenza Design).

After two early goals, Perez and the Chargers defense allowed just 2 goals the rest of the game.

The championship game is Saturday, May 17 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange.

DP will play the semifinal winner of Aliso Niguel and San Clemente who are squaring off on Tuesday.