Sienna van Alphen is set to become Dos Pueblos High School Athletic Director

GOLETA, Calif. - Pending board approval by the Santa Barbara Unified School District on Tuesday, May 6, Sienna van Alphen will be the next athletic director at Dos Pueblos High School.

Sienna van Alphen is a 2009 DP graduate and a former water polo standout that helped the Chargers win two CIF-Southern Section titles.

She played water polo at UCSB and internationally.

She also coached water polo for Santa Barbara 805 as well as Dos Pueblos.

Sienna van Alphen takes over for Dan Feldhaus who after 17 years as athletic director, is returning to coaching and teaching.

“After Dan announced his decision to step down, we created a committee made up of Charger

coaches, administrators, parents, and students and began the process to find our next athletic

director,” said Dos Pueblos Principal Bill Woodard. “After a thorough process, we realized our

top candidate was already on our staff, and we are thrilled that Sienna will lead us into the next

era of Charger athletics.”

Feldhaus expressed confidence in the transition. “I am extremely proud of all that we have

accomplished during my tenure as Athletic Director and I am confident that the future of DP

Athletics is in great hands under Sienna Van Alphen,” he said. “She knows our school and is

deeply committed to our student-athletes and coaches. Sienna brings a passion to elevate all of

our teams and programs and I know DP Charger Athletics will continue to grow and thrive under

her leadership."