San Marcos girls lacrosse pulls out first round playoff thriller

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Liv Plourde scored the go-ahead goal with :48 seconds to play as San Marcos edged Laguna Beach 11-10 in a first round CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff game.

The Royals advance to play at St. Margaret's on Thursday in a second round game.

Plourde is the all-time leading goal scorer for the Royals and she added six more to her total as they improved to 18-2 on the season.

Gigi Mills had a hat trick in the first quarter for the Royals as she scored her team's first three goals and the Royals led 5-2 after one.

But the Breakers answered back with a strong second quarter and led 7-6 at halftime.

Plourde scored twice in the third quarter and the Royals led 9-8 heading into the final quarter.

Laguna Beach tied the game at 10 with 3:30 to play setting the stage for a dramatic win by Plourde and the Royals.