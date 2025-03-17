San Marcos sweeps the awards at the Santa Barbra Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a big day for three San Marcos High School student-athletes at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table weekly luncheon at Harry's.

Bethany King received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award for San Marcos.

King is a First-Team All-Channel League water polo player who is an outstanding field player in the pool but she played goalie for a good portion of the year because the Royals did not have a true keeper.

King and the Royals advanced to the elite Open Division CIF-SS playoffs.

She has a 4.67 GPA as well.

The Female Athlete of the Week went to track and field standout Avery Leck.

She won four events in a Channel League meet against Oxnard(100m, 200m, 100 hurdles and high jump) and then had two more first place finishes at the Spartan Relay(100 hurdles and long jump).

The Male Athlete of the Week is boys volleyball player Matteo Burdick.

He had 21 kills to lead the Royals to a 5-set rivalry win over Dos Pueblos.

Burdick was also named MVP of the DP Invitational as San Marcos won the tournament championship.