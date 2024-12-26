Day 1 results from SB Holiday Classic in boys basketball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -
Santa Barbara 88, Yorba Linda 39 (Luke Zuffelato 25 pts, 13 reb, 8 ast)
San Marcos 67, Saratoga 65 (Danny Diaz 24 pts)
University Prep (Redding) 79, Dos Pueblos 68 (Coulter Jay 27 pts)
Bishop Diego 52, Sherman Oaks CES 47 (Crew Sjovold 16 pts)
Rio Mesa 78, Portola 64 (Jackson Knowles 33 pts)
Ventura 75, Bakersfield 68 (Finn Fancher 19 pts, 11 reb, 7 ast)
Moorpark 65, Roosevelt(Fresno) 57 (Levi Oakes 26 pts, 7 reb)
Mission Prep 69, Newbury Park 44
Santa Paula 73, Holy Martrys 63 (Jose Valdovinos 32 pts)
Sierra Pacific 71, Pacifica 53 (Tommy Williams 26 pts)
Dougherty Valley 103, Hillcrest Christian 76 (Will Friel 32 pts)
Oak Park 83, Davis Sr. 48 (Holmes 18 pts)
Righetti 91, Hueneme 32
Liberty (Brentwood) 69, San Luis Obispo 39
Weed 77, Avalon 32
Orange Lutheran 51, Frontier 46
Bishop Montgomery 86, Paraclete 39 (Williams & Woods 19 pts each)