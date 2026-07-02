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San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams on the scene of small vegetation fire on Lamplighter Way northeast of Creston Thursday

KEYT
By
today at 5:25 pm
Published 5:29 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are on the scene of a half-acre vegetation fire near the 4800 block of Lamplighter Way, northeast of Creston Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, one nearby structure is currently threatened by the flames which are largely contained to grasses.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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Andrew Gillies

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