Simi Valley Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Thursday Morning Part of Officer-Involved Shooting While At Los Robles Medical Center

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 46-year-old Simi Valley man arrested Thursday morning for the attempted murder of his wife was later part of an officer-involved shooting at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center later the same day.

The 46-year-old is in stable condition following the shooting Thursday afternoon shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of Clover Street around 1:27 a.m. Thursday for an unspecified incident after a family member who lived at the home called 911.

Arriving officers found a husband and wife with multiple stab wounds and the husband, later identified as a 46-year-old man, was arrested for domestic violence and suspicion of attempted murder before both were transported to local hospitals for further medical treatment detailed the Simi Valley Police Department.

Around 12:20 p.m., while the 46-year-old was at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, a Simi Valley Police Officer watching him noticed he needed medical attention and got staff to check on the man explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

While the man was being evaluated by medical personnel, "an incident occurred resulting in an officer-involved shooting" at the medical facility shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the 46-year-old was hit by gun fire and is currently in stable condition after receiving medical aid for his injuries.

The 46-year-old remains in the custody of the Simi Valley Police Department noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The involved officer was uninjured added the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now being handled by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office noted the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation into the initial incident and later officer-involved shooting are both open and ongoing each respective law enforcement agency confirmed Thursday.

If you have information about the attempted murder arrest Thursday morning in Simi Valley, you are asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 805-583-6950.

If you have information to share about the later officer-involved shooting at Los Robles Regional Medical Center, you are asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office at 805-654-9511.