Dons open up Channel League boys basketball with a double-digit win over Rio Mesa

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Dons used a 17-3 scoring run late in the third quarter to open up a 20-point lead and Santa Barbara beat Rio Mesa 86-73 in the Channel League opener for both teams.

Luke Zuffelao scored a game-high 27 points while teammates Diesel Lowe and Carter Battle added 18 and 16 points respectively.

(Carter Battle was one of 4 Dons players to score in double-figures. Entenza Design).

Zuffelato, who set the all-time scoring mark last weekend for the Dons boys program, is now over 2,000 career points. He also pulled down 13 rebounds.

DJ Wilson made four 3-pointers which accounted for his 12 points.

Santa Barbara led 37-29 at the half.

Jackson Knowles scored a team-high 25 points and his three-pointer brought the Spartans within 46-40 midway thru the third quarter.

But led by Diesel Lowe the Dons scored 17 of the next 20 points to put the game out of reach.

(Diesel Lowe sparked a huge third quarter run for the Dons. Entenza Design).

Santa Barbara is now 4-2 on the year.