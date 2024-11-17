Skip to Content
Providence of Santa Barbara serves up girls tennis CIF-SS D6 Championship

Providence completes a perfect 13-0 championship season
By
New
Published 10:01 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - They are small but mighty.

Providence High School in Santa Barbara captured the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title with a 12-6 victory over the weekend against Thacher of Ojai.

Tate Jaeger and Sarah Monroy led the Patriots to the championship by each going 3-0 in singles play.

In doubles acton Abby Gobbell/Annika Haugen and Janelle Pryko/Amber Regan each chalked up 2 wins as Providence completed a perfect 13-0 season.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

