Providence of Santa Barbara serves up girls tennis CIF-SS D6 Championship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - They are small but mighty.

Providence High School in Santa Barbara captured the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 title with a 12-6 victory over the weekend against Thacher of Ojai.

Tate Jaeger and Sarah Monroy led the Patriots to the championship by each going 3-0 in singles play.

In doubles acton Abby Gobbell/Annika Haugen and Janelle Pryko/Amber Regan each chalked up 2 wins as Providence completed a perfect 13-0 season.