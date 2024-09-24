Skip to Content
High School Sports

SB Athletic Round Table recap

SOUNDBITES.00_00_15_04.Still001
Cate High School volleyball player Oyin Opawumi is the Female Athlete of the Week at SBART
By
Published 12:01 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - From the Big Game ending to Athlete of the Week honors and the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award, it was a busy luncheon for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Male Athlete of the Week: Carter Debusk, Santa Barbara High School wide receiver

Female Athlete of the Week: Oyin Opawumi, Cate High School volleyball

Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award: Anastasia Brunner, Dos Pueblos High School softball and soccer

Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table:

Male Athlete of the Week: Ryan Dollahite, Orcutt Academy quarterback

Female Athlete of the Week: Ava Gallegos, Lompoc High School flag football

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content