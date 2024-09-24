SB Athletic Round Table recap
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - From the Big Game ending to Athlete of the Week honors and the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award, it was a busy luncheon for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.
Male Athlete of the Week: Carter Debusk, Santa Barbara High School wide receiver
Female Athlete of the Week: Oyin Opawumi, Cate High School volleyball
Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award: Anastasia Brunner, Dos Pueblos High School softball and soccer
Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table:
Male Athlete of the Week: Ryan Dollahite, Orcutt Academy quarterback
Female Athlete of the Week: Ava Gallegos, Lompoc High School flag football