Skip to Content
Top Stories

Crews help in car crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc

SBCFD
By
New
today at 6:44 pm
Published 6:47 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara County Fire and Lompoc Fire crews are on scene for a car crash 11 miles north of Highway 101 just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes if possible, according to the SBCFD.

More information on the crash will be provided once available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.