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San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo man arrested after robbing elderly victim

KEYT
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Published 8:18 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo Police officers arrested a 60-year-old man after he robbed an elderly victim just before 6:30 p.m. Monday at the 400 block of Prado Road.

The 60-year-old suspect approached the elderly man from behind before putting his hands on his shoulders and telling him not to turn around, according to the SLOPD.

The suspect then stole the elderly man's phone before fleeing the area without causing any injury, according to the SLOPD.

SLOPD officers found the suspect near Higuera Street and Granada Drive before quickly recovering the victim's cell phone.

The suspect is currently on California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole for burglary.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the SLO County Jail on the following charges:

  • felonty robbery
  • felony elder abuse
  • felony parole violation
Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

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