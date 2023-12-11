Dybdahl, Katz and Scudder all honored at final SB Athletic Round Table luncheon of 2023

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Athlete of the Week recipients at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table luncheon are both basketball players.

The Female Athlete of the Week goes to Dos Pueblos High School senior Justine Katz while Cate High School junior Marcus Scudder claimed the Male Athlete of the Year.

Katz scored 24 points to lead the Chargers to a thrilling one-point overtime win against Ventura, DP's first win over the Cougars since the mid-1990's.

Scudder scored a combined 47 points as Cate beat rivals Thacher and Bishop Diego.

The Santa Barbara High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year was presented to senior Andreas Dybdahl.

He recently led the Dons to their first cross-country State title in program history.

He carries a 4.5 GPA and will attend and run for UCLA next year.

This was the final luncheon of 2023 and the next gathering is scheduled for January, 8 at Harry's.