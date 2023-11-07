Skip to Content
Buist, Prentice and Ramirez honored at SB Athletic Round Table luncheon

SB Athletic Round Table hands out weekly awards
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table handed out three awards at its luncheon at Harry's.

The Female Athlete of the Week was Santa Barbara High School tennis player Nicole Buist and the Male Athlete of the Week went to San Marcos High School water polo senior Nic Prentice.

San Marcos junior David Ramirez was presented the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

Buist was unable to attend the luncheon as her Dons were playing a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal match.

Last week Buist went 3-0 in singles in two playoff wins.

Prentice scored a game-high 5 goals to lead the Royals to a CIF-SS Division 2 quarterfinal win over Poly of Riverside.

Ramirez carries a 4.0 GPA and was described a total team player with a great attitude when he is on the football field or doing track.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

